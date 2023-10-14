Coleman's ridiculous day started from the opening minutes of the game. On FSU's opening drive, he made a ridiculous one-handed catch on a ball over his head, palming the ball and securing it through contact with a defender for a grab that seemed to defy the laws of physics.

Coleman, who is 6-foot-4, hardly looks like the same type of receiver as Warrick, who stands 5-foot-11 and was a key contributor to the Seminoles' 1999 national title. But Coleman sure did a pretty good impression of Warrick on Saturday afternoon, both as a receiver and a punt returner.

With Warrick in attendance at Doak Campbell Stadium, Coleman paid tribute to the FSU legend once the game against Syracuse got underway, too.

What makes Coleman's proclivity for being a punt returner that much more impressive is that he had never done it in a game before this season.

He was chomping at the bit to make a play in the punt return game this time and certainly accomplished that with a 72-yard punt return in the third quarter, the longest non-touchdown punt return in program history.

With Warrick's 59-yard punt return touchdown in the 1999 title game vs. Virginia Tech on his mind, Coleman expressed frustration at himself postgame this week that he didn't return a punt for a touchdown last week against VT.

While Coleman made his presence felt offensively, his game went to an even higher level with his impact as a punt returner. This was where the Warrick tribute really sinks in.

In the second quarter, Coleman added the longest touchdown catch of his career, a 58-yard bomb where he blew by his defender, caught a pass from Jordan Travis in stride and did the rest himself.

"I put my phone on (do not disturb) until I get home," Coleman said. "I've got to embrace my family first."

When asked if he had seen a highlight of the play yet in his postgame press conference, Coleman said he had not. He also hadn't seen what must have been a metric ton's worth of social media posts and messages waiting for him on his phone.

"We had one of the best returners in the country (at Michigan State). That wasn't my job..." Coleman said. "I returned a lot of punts in practice the past two years, but when I got here, they didn't really know I could return punts. I was like, 'Let me do it if you don't have one.' I trust myself with the ball so let me go back there and now we're here."

For someone who doesn't have much experience doing it, Coleman sure speaks fondly of what it means to him to be FSU's punt returner.

"Everybody thinks I'm tripping but I'd rather (return punts) than kick returns because punt returns, you can really control how hard you're going to get hit, if you're going to get hit. If you're scared, fair catch it. If you're scared to catch it, let it go," Coleman said. "You've got full control back there. It's like being a quarterback in a sense, you've got full control of what's about to happen. In that one play, you really change the momentum of a game. That's special. If you're back there, they really have faith in you to put the ball in your hands in that position and trust your playmaking ability."

When FSU landed Coleman out of the transfer portal, it was seen as quite a coup to add him to what was already projected to be a loaded offense this season. However, the Opelousas, La., native has surpassed all of the extraordinary expectations on him and then some.

He started with a three-touchdown game in his FSU debut vs. LSU. Since then, all he's done is make remarkable catches look simple on a weekly basis, earned plenty of praise from Norvell for his blocking on run plays and also established himself as one of the best playmaking punt returners FSU has had in recent memory.

Through six games with the Seminoles, Coleman has 29 catches for 418 receiving yards, seven touchdown catches and 166 punt return yards (11.9 yards per return).

Norvell, while impressed, hasn't been surprised from how Coleman has stood out in games. Because he's seen what he does in the practice field, the weight room, the meeting room and everywhere else around the program on a daily basis.

"It's how he prepares. You never know what it's always going to look like. But you have to be ready for your opportunity..." Norvell said of Coleman. "I love the way he works, man. He really is a very unselfish player. Today the ball got to him, he tried to capitalize on that. Guys around him doing a good job. It will never be OK just to show up because somebody else is doing it. It's always about us. It's about going out there and being the best we can be. Obviously I thought that Keon played at an extremely high level today. But you watch him work in practice, I thought he had a great week in practice, how he attacked each rep."

How Coleman talked in his postgame press conference speaks to his mentality and how he truly appears to never be satisfied. Less than an hour after he racked up 247 all-purpose yards (140 receiving yards, 107 punt return yards) in FSU's 41-3 win over Syracuse, he was still talking about the play he didn't finish.

The play where he was tackled after a 72-yard punt return, yards away from the end zone.

"Eleven guys have to participate on this unit for us to score (punt return) touchdowns," Coleman said. "I fell short of that this week. I fell twice."