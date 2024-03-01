Keon Coleman certainly made the most of his one season at Florida State.

The Michigan State transfer headed to Tallahassee last summer with NFL dreams and due to the fact that he believed FSU could help him get there.

After a prolific season where he amassed 658 yards, 11 touchdown catches and enough highlight plays to last a lifetime, he earned three first-team All-ACC honors as a wide receiver, all-purpose back and punt returner.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver is being projected as a first-round pick as he participates in the NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis.

And yet, despite all his individual accomplishments at FSU, he cited something else Friday morning when asked what he's proudest of from his season as a Seminole.

"13-0, baby. Go 'Noles," Coleman quipped.

Before Coleman participates in his on-field workout at the combine Saturday afternoon, here's a collection of quotes from his interview with media members in attendance.

What was it like being a part of the FSU football program this year? What was your role in the offense?

"I enjoyed that. They call it Keon County so that's like the dream, I'm not lying to you. Going there, my role was I'm going to be the guy that motions a lot, going to get open, going to make the highlight plays and get the offense started. Whenever we needed a highlight play, it was going to be come to me."

What made you choose FSU as a transfer last offseason?

"There's really nothing to say. The tape speaks for itself. All the guys that we got out of the portal, it was like, 'Why wouldn't I want to go there and be with all those pro guys so I could adapt to an NFL-like role?' You don't go into the NFL by getting 20 catches so I went there in hopes I could get a respectable amount of targets, go through that mental adversity that every game you're not going to go off. You've still got to go out there and block, be consistent and be a great teammate."

How aggravating was how FSU's season ended with the CFP snub?

"I mean, it is what it is. At the end of the day, you can't really control that. That's the committee. I have no bashing to do to them, but I do know some guys that went to Georgia so I kind of blame them when I'm talking trash like, 'If Georgia would have won, we would have gotten in.' Because it was hard to not put Bama in after they beat the No. 1 team in the most important game of that season and Texas beat them. And we lost our quarterback so they tried to blame it on that. But it is what it is, 13-0, though, it's alright."

What was it like playing with Jordan Travis?

"That guy is a great guy off the field more than what he is on it. But on the field, he's a baller. He can do everything you ask of him. He can extend plays, he can step up in the pocket, take a hit. As you can see on some of my plays against Syracuse, he was getting hit, he stood and delivered the ball where it needs to be, right in the bread basket, making my job easy. My job is to make him look good, too."

In what ways did your basketball experience translate into helping you grow as a receiver?

"Pretty much everything ... Everything from lateral movement to vertical jumping, just a different aggression when attacking the ball in the air."

In this talented draft class of receivers, what differentiates you from the rest?

"I think my football IQ, my willingness to work hard, my confidence, the work that I've put in and the ability to make the plays that I make. When I get into that right system that allows me to really go all out and do everything as a receiver, we're going to see."

Walk us through your one-handed leaping catch vs. Syracuse.

"I probably could have put two hands on that, but once the ball touched my glove, I knew I had it."

What do you think your first Madden rating will be?

"I don't know, maybe 79, 80? I think I could do that."

What do you think of the younger wide receivers that are still on the FSU roster like Hykeem Williams?

"It's going to be a show at Florida State. We had a lot of guys backing up Johnny (Wilson) and myself. You didn't get to see much of them because we weren't throwing the ball 60 times. There wasn't really much reason for us to sub. They're going to get their chance to shine this year."

What work have you done to get such impressive body control?

"That's something I was kind of born with, but I've continued to perfect that with ankle mobility, hip mobility, things of that nature, balancing. Staying consistent with that is going to always strengthen you."

How do you describe Mike Norvell as a coach?

"That's a great guy. He's going to come with it and he's going to let you know, he's going to let you have it when it comes to you stepping up. He's going to bring the best out of you. Every day, he's wanting you to be 100% and giving your all and trying to get 1% better every day. Ultimately, a great guy, he's going to keep it real with you. I love him, that's my guy."