FSU heads into Sunday night's game against LSU in the Superdome as a three-point underdog in what is essentially a home game for the Bayou Bengals. And while a victory against the Tigers, just three years removed from a national title, might not constitute being Mike Norvell's first signature win since he arrived in Tallahassee it would certainly have to be considered the third-year FSU head coach's most high-profile win since arriving in Tallahassee. Here are the Osceola's keys to an FSU victory over LSU:

Comfort as a year 3 starter could be an edge for Jordan Travis and the Seminoles. (Mike Olivella)

Osceola Football Analyst Mark Salva 1) Passing Game Efficiency Our strength: Running the ball. We have three good, versatile backs and a QB who makes plays within the running game and extends plays in the passing game. If I were LSU, I would scheme our running game with line stunts and overloads and have a sound plan to contain Jordan Travis and keep him off the edges. FSU must be efficient throwing the ball: Chunk plays in the passing game, WR's making plays, finding space, having courage, competing for the ball. If FSU becomes one dimensional and too reliant on Travis and his improvisation in the passing game, I believe it could be a long night offensively. 2) Defend the Back End LSU has a very talented receiver core. FSU's rush is unproven and, quite frankly, a little suspect. The coverage needs to hold up and cover enough to give the rush a chance (take away first reads). They need to challenge and redirect the releases to disrupt the timing. They need to challenge for the ball in the air. Most importantly, they need to tackle in space. LSU has new QBs in a new system. Make him uncomfortable by making his targets not be where he wants them when he wants them. 3) Attitude and Effort FSU needs to take this game. Go in there with confidence and swagger born from an offseason of work and preparation. Respond when bad things happen with resolve and poise. When positive things happen become more compelled to add to it and do not let up. LSU in New Orleans will not give in easily. FSU has to go in there and take it.

Osceola Editor Bob Ferrante 1) In-Game Adjustments Mike Norvell and the FSU coaching staff have been chasing game film of various coordinators and scouting LSU's personnel throughout the offseason. They will also scout Brian Kelly's tendencies from Notre Dame. There are questions about how transfers will fit into the LSU scheme, too. Most coaches will admit to paranoia and sleep is lost chasing ghosts. FSU will begin to see what LSU is and isn't doing in the first quarter and must adapt on the fly. 2) Win In the Trenches FSU's defensive front has more experience (and an edge) over LSU's offensive line. LSU's defensive front has experience, some future NFL draft picks and an edge over FSU's offensive line. These are matchups that you expect to favor the defensive fronts. Can FSU's offensive line win enough of the matchups, utilizing a clear edge (the ability to run) to move the ball? Can play-action passing help the Seminoles buy extra time? Does Jordan Travis' experience in the FSU offense and comfort in year 3 outweigh Jayden Daniels' experience, one where he was a 65 percent passer in 2021 but had 10 interceptions at Arizona State and is in game 1 at LSU as the potential starter for the Tigers? How does LSU's perceived lack of a ground game impact all of this? Fascinating questions rooted in unknowns of a week 1 game but also originating from the start of the conversation, which is two very good defensive fronts.

Osceola Senior Writer Curt Weiler 1) Stay Ahead of the Chains We all believe FSU's offensive line is improved. But this LSU defensive front is chock full of potential future NFL players. If FSU's offense doesn't have success on early downs, be it through creative play calling or playmaking ability, it's hard to envision the Seminoles putting up a ton of points. Getting into predictable passing situations on third-and-long and allowing LSU's defensive linemen to pin their ears back and commit to a pass rush will likely not go well for FSU. 2) Pressure the Passer Whoever Brian Kelly chooses as LSU's starting quarterback; they have a talented set of wide receivers to throw the ball to. That starts with likely high NFL Draft pick Kayshon Boutte, but extends to Malik Nabers, Jaray Jenkins and Kyren Lacy, among others. If FSU's defensive line can't get consistent pressure, the quarterback should have plenty of time to find his playmaking receivers in space. Don't read too much into the lack of defensive line statistics in last week's game against Duquesne as the Dukes rarely gave FSU's pass rush any time. But FSU's front should have time this week and the chances should be there against a relatively inexperienced defensive Prediction: I've gone back and forth on this a good bit. In the end, I think FSU's experience of playing a game this season and the continuity both on the roster and coaching staff makes the difference against an LSU team playing its first game with quite a few new coaches and players. I'll take FSU to get a critical win for its national perception by a score of 27-24.

Osceola Publisher Jerry Kutz 1) Protect the Passer The offensive line must minimize the number of times Jordan Travis touches the turf and that will be a man-sized challenge against this Tiger front. 2) Tiger Turnovers Win the turnover battle. In six of the nine previous meetings with LSU the team with the fewest turnovers has been victorious, which is generally the case in football. It would be helpful if the defense could find a way to create more turnovers than it normally does and for the offense to take care of the ball.