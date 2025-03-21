Keysaun Eleazer recaps two-day Florida State visit

The Seminoles offered Eleazer early in January and he made his first trip down to Tallahassee for a multi-day visit during the first two practices of Florida State's spring camp.

The 6-foot-6 and 205-pound prospect went from nine offers prior to the calendar turn to now over 30 at the start of spring football.

"The visit was good. I came out for two days and really enjoyed my experience with all the coaches and the staff," Eleazer said. "It definitely met all my expectations and it's growing with all the construction so there will be new facilities but it definitely did. They're a big football school and I've seen what they do to get that way."

Eleazer watched the entirety of both practices he attended on Wednesday and Thursday, taking in how the Florida State coaching staff gets after it on the grass.

"They do a lot of process things to build up to the ultimate goal. I'm going to take back home and try to make my team better that way," he said.

Florida State is recruiting Eleazer at the JACK position, a position that combines the skillsets of both a hand-in-dirt defensive end and an outside linebacker.

"It's a position that fulfills my skillset since I'm a versatile defensive end," Eleazer said. "I stand up as it is right now at my high school and am able to get to the quarterback. So in this defense, I feel like I would be able to do the same thing."

Eleazer has official visits set to Georgia Tech (May 30), Penn State (June 6), Ohio State (June 13), Florida State (June 17), and Virginia Tech (June 20). Apart from those schools with official visits, Eleazer also notated N.C. State as a program that has picked up communication recently.

But Florida State has communicated frequently with Eleazer that has allowed them to build a solid foundation in their relationship. He talks with defensive line coach Terrance Knighton once a week and also hears from assistants D'Mitri Emmanuel and DJ Daniels nearly every day.

"They do a lot of reaching out to build real relationships and they don't do too much fake recruiting," Eleazer said.

After a multi-day visit this week, Eleazer's next stop on Florida State's campus will likely be for his official visit in June.