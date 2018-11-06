Willie Taggart understands that college football's new fair-catch rule might be attractive to some programs.

The ones that don't have elite athletes capable of breaking off long kickoff returns every time they touch the ball. The ones that are content to play it safe and take possession at their own 25-yard line.

That's not the vision Florida State's first-year head coach sees when he looks at players like Anthony Grant, Tre'Shaun Harrison, Keyshawn Helton and Amir Rasul

In those players, he sees speed. The ability to change the numbers on the scoreboard without ever having to send his struggling offense out onto the field.

"We want to return," Taggart said early this week, explaining that he wants the ball in the hands of his most "explosive" players.

That philosophy makes sense in theory, and it might even pay off in the long run. But through the first nine games of the 2018 season, Florida State's kick return strategy has been all risk and very little reward.

FSU has returned 26 kickoffs this season and only taken advantage of the new fair-catch rule once. The rule allows players fielding kicks between the goal line and the 25-yard line to call for a fair catch and automatically have the ball placed at the 25, like on a touchback.

So far, eschewing that option has been a losing proposition for the Seminoles.

Of FSU's 26 kickoff returns so far, only six have resulted in the offense taking possession beyond the 25-yard line. Out of those six, only three times have the Seminoles started beyond the 30. And they have yet to have a return go past the 40.

At the other end of the spectrum, seven of those 26 returns have been pushed back by penalties -- five for holding calls and two on illegal blocks. One return this past Saturday at N.C. State featured a holding penalty and a personal foul, which caused the Seminoles to start their drive at the 3-yard line.