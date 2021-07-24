Kickoff Insider: WR Transfer Parchment impresses in player-run practices
Spring practice ended in April and preseason practice doesn't start until Aug. 7.
In the meantime, though, members of the Florida State football team have been working out on the practice fields, preparing for the upcoming 2021 season.
During his interviews this week at ACC Kickoff, grad transfer quarterback McKenzie Milton talked about the Seminoles' player-run practices and how beneficial they've been for himself and the entire team.
"We've been out there a few times every week, just trying to get everyone on the same page," Milton said. "Working on timing our routes, communicating with the O-line and stuff like that. So, we've been out there quite a bit all summer. And we'll be wrapping it up heading into fall camp in a few weeks.
"I like where we're at. Definitely not where we need to be, but we are where we are. And we've got to make big strides in fall camp to get to where we want to go."
One of the biggest benefits of the player-run practices is they allow newcomers to get acquainted with returning players and vice versa.
Former Kansas wide receiver Andrew Parchment is perhaps the most important of those newcomers on offense, and the grad transfer received rave reviews from both Milton and fellow quarterback Jordan Travis.
The Florida native was one of the most coveted receivers in the transfer portal this offseason, and after working with him for the last couple of months, the two FSU quarterbacks can understand why.
