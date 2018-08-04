Deal ends when supplies run out or midnight ET, Sunday, Aug. 12 (whichever comes first)

Florida State football and Willie Taggart's inaugural season is finally here! To celebrate Warchant.com is offering an amazing package to new annual and monthly subscribers:

* ANNUAL PACKAGE (best deal!). A $50 gift certificate code to Garnet & Gold, the top provider of FSU apparel and merchandise - PLUS - Full insider access for TWO FOOTBALL SEASONS! (That's nearly a $100 value worth of free stuff). Sign-Up Here

* MONTHLY PACKAGE. A $25 gift certificate code to Garnet & Gold and Full access through the Miami game. That's $35 worth of free stuff! Sign-Up Here

Use the Promo Code: FSU2018

DON'T WAIT: This limited time offer ends Aug. 12 or when the gift cards run out!

All Warchant.com Subscribers also receive:

* A 10% discount to purchases made at Garnet & Gold (either online or in the store)

* Greatly reduced ads throughout the site and forums.

* Free Warchant.com items at promotional events.

* Discounts to exclusive Warchant.com promotions

New subscriber: Sign up for a subscription and use the promo code FSU 2018.

Previously cancelled or lapsed subscriber: Sign back into your account and use this link to re-subscribe and get in on the Kickoff Special promo

Supplies are limited. Once the gift certificates are gone, the promotion ends!

Fine Print:

- This promotion applies only to new monthly and annual subscriptions.

- If you already have a registered account on Warchant, but aren't currently a subscriber, and want to keep your username, sign-in and use this link to take advantage of the promo: https://floridastate.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=FSU2018

- You will receive a gift certificate code to Garnet & Gold via email once your subscription kicks in. Please allow at least 14 days after you subscribe. Please make sure you enter the correct email so we can get you the gift certificate code!

- This promotion ends when supplies of the promotional items run out OR at midnight ET on Sunday, Aug. 12 (whichever comes first - no exceptions).

- Questions about the special promotion, or if you haven't received your gift certificate code email support@warchant.com.