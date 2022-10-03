Florida State's run of largely primetime games will continue when the team is back at Doak Campbell Stadium in two weeks.

The ACC announced Monday that the Seminoles' (4-1, 2-1 in ACC) Oct. 15 home game vs. No. 5 Clemson (5-0, 2-0) will be played at 7:30 p.m. and broadcast on ABC.

It will be FSU's fifth night game in its first seven games of the 2022 season. A sixth, the season opener vs. Duquesne, started just before 7 p.m. after its expected kickoff time was delayed due to inclement weather.

For the Seminoles, it'll be their first time hosting Clemson since 2018. The 2020 game was canceled the morning of the game due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Tigers' program.

FSU leads the all-time series 20-14, but Clemson has won the last six games in the series dating back to 2015.

Here's the entire ACC slate for Week 7:

Saturday, Oct. 15

Miami at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., RSN

NC State at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Clemson at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC

North Carolina at Duke, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Open: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest