Kimo Makaneole, FSU's lone unsigned commit, talks visit plans & more
Of the 17 high school prospects who committed to Florida State before or during the NCAA's early signing period, all but one signed with the Seminoles last week.
The one who did not, however, was a big one -- both figuratively and literally.
Kimo Makaneole, a 6-foot-4, 278-pound guard out of Niceville, Fla., is one of three offensive line commitments in the Seminoles' 2020 class. But unlike Rod Orr and Bryson Estes, Makaneole decided he wanted to take a little more time with his decision.
That doesn't necessarily mean the Seminoles are in great danger of losing him; the three-star prospect said he still feels "really good" about the future with Florida State.
But after putting almost all of his focus on his high school season, and with several SEC programs now making a push, Makaneole said he wants to take some time and make sure he's making the right decision.
"I feel really good about FSU right now," he told Warchant last week. "I haven't been into recruiting that much because I've been focused on the season. I feel [soon] I'm going to take visits to FSU and LSU, assuming I can work it out with my family to see how I feel about each school."
Of the SEC schools that are pursuing him, Makaneole indicated he is most interested in learning more about LSU and Texas A&M, followed by Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
"I haven't really visited anywhere except FSU, and even that was limited," Makaneole said. "So I'm just gathering as much information as I can on all the schools to see what for sure is the best fit for me. I have a great relationship already with FSU and LSU, but also I'm looking at the schools that have shown interest in me."
