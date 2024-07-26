Kyle Morlock taking a big next step early this preseason for FSU
It's understandable if it took a bit of time or Kyle Morlock to acclimate last year.
The tight end transfer made a significant jump up in competition from Division II Shorter College to Florida State ahead of the 2023 season.
That didn't stop him from getting onto the field. Quite a bit, in fact. The Blairsville, Ga., native appeared in all 14 games last in his debut season as a Seminole, recording 551 snaps and 255 receiving yards, the most of any returning FSU player.
Although he was able to make that instant impact a year ago, Morlock feels he has grown a bit over the last 12 months. Now, going into his second season and his final year of eligibility as a redshirt senior, he's a lot more confident in his abilities.
"I feel like I've developed so much, route-running, pass-blocking, run-blocking, the whole aspect, really. (Tight ends coach Chris) Thomsen has helped me a tremendous amount..." Morlock said after Thursday's practice. "Route-running, keeping my pad level low, threatening deep. Little lessons that help tremendously, help you get open, especially on short routes."
Morlock's season high in his debut season was four catches for 80 yards in FSU's 24-7 win at Pitt last November. On a day where FSU was without its top two receivers, the tight end was one of a few surprises who rose to the occasion on a day where the team badly needed it.
You can say that FSU could again need quite a bit of production from Morlock on a more consistent basis in 2024 as there is plenty of uncertainty about FSU's receiver room and Morlock is the only tight end on the roster who will begin the season with a catch at the collegiate level.
It seems he has been well aware of that over the last seven months with the intensity he's brought to every aspect of the offseason program according to people within the program.
Morlock's physical growth has been on display throughout the team's first three practices of fall camp. On Friday, alone, he made a number of remarkable downfield catches on passes above his head and he's been one of the most productive offensive players through three practices.
But Morlock indicated he may have made an even bigger leap this offseason in learning more about the intricacies of route-running and the mental side of football.
"Coming from D-2, when you're bigger than everybody else, you kind of just go through the motions and get open. That's not the case (here)," Morlock said. "You've got to be detailed in every step you make, how you get down, everything. That really helps open yourself up."
How far Morlock has come in terms of understanding defenses and how to go against certain schemes has also stood out to some of his teammates.
"I can say he's starting to get a feel for defenses, from my eyes, where to sit down, what level to attack a defender," FSU safety Shyheim Brown said. "He's been showing up and flashing a lot lately."
"That's just film room, really, meetings with coach Thomsen, stuff like that," Morlock said of his improved defensive knowledge. "You really understand when you're running a route, depending on the defense, you know you're getting the ball before it's thrown to you just based off the defense. Understanding that helps tremendously. You can get out of breaks quicker, stuff like that."
Perhaps no one has been more impressed with Morlock's progress this offseason than FSU coach Mike Norvell. The Seminoles' decision to not pursue a transfer tight end this offseason after bringing in two last offseason was at least in part because of the staff's belief in Morlock.
Safe to say he's validated that belief through the first few practices of FSU's preseason camp.
"Kyle is so very coachable, such a hard worker," Norvell said. "I think you can see the growth that he's had through the enhanced training and belief and all the things he's been able to do since he's been here. I think coach Thomsen has done a great job with him. He's definitely got great playmaking ability."
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple