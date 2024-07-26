It's understandable if it took a bit of time or Kyle Morlock to acclimate last year.

The tight end transfer made a significant jump up in competition from Division II Shorter College to Florida State ahead of the 2023 season.

That didn't stop him from getting onto the field. Quite a bit, in fact. The Blairsville, Ga., native appeared in all 14 games last in his debut season as a Seminole, recording 551 snaps and 255 receiving yards, the most of any returning FSU player.

Although he was able to make that instant impact a year ago, Morlock feels he has grown a bit over the last 12 months. Now, going into his second season and his final year of eligibility as a redshirt senior, he's a lot more confident in his abilities.

"I feel like I've developed so much, route-running, pass-blocking, run-blocking, the whole aspect, really. (Tight ends coach Chris) Thomsen has helped me a tremendous amount..." Morlock said after Thursday's practice. "Route-running, keeping my pad level low, threatening deep. Little lessons that help tremendously, help you get open, especially on short routes."

Morlock's season high in his debut season was four catches for 80 yards in FSU's 24-7 win at Pitt last November. On a day where FSU was without its top two receivers, the tight end was one of a few surprises who rose to the occasion on a day where the team badly needed it.

You can say that FSU could again need quite a bit of production from Morlock on a more consistent basis in 2024 as there is plenty of uncertainty about FSU's receiver room and Morlock is the only tight end on the roster who will begin the season with a catch at the collegiate level.

It seems he has been well aware of that over the last seven months with the intensity he's brought to every aspect of the offseason program according to people within the program.

Morlock's physical growth has been on display throughout the team's first three practices of fall camp. On Friday, alone, he made a number of remarkable downfield catches on passes above his head and he's been one of the most productive offensive players through three practices.