Lacey and Ferrer notch 4 RBIs apiece to propel FSU past N.C. State

Statement regarding today’s game: Carol Martin was attended to at today’s game by medical personnel on site and taken for some precautionary tests. Head coach Mike Martin Jr. left the game early and joined his family at the hospital. Carol was in good spirits when she left the game and after arriving at the hospital. The Martin family greatly appreciates your thoughts and prayers.

No. 8 Florida State (12-5, 3-1) started the series with NC State (10-7, 0-3) with a 13-5 win at Dick Howser Stadium on Saturday afternoon amid rain. Jaime Ferrer led the team with his second four-hit game of the season, and Ferrer and Logan Lacey both had four RBI as FSU won its third straight ACC game. Parker Messick (3-1) pitched the first six innings with seven strikeouts before Conner Whittaker entered in relief. Jackson Baumeister closed out the final two innings with two strikeouts. Florida State scored early and often, taking a 10-0 lead after three innings. The Seminoles hit six doubles in the contest, one shy of the season high, with two from Alex Toral and one each from Ferrer, AJ Shaver, Jordan Carrion and Colton Vincent. Toral and Ferrer are now tied for the team lead with eight doubles. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

After RBI doubles from Toral, Vincent and Ferrer in the first two innings, Lacey added his team-high fifth home run of the season to make it 6-0 in the second inning. NC State starter David Harrison (2-2) allowed 10 runs – all earned – in 2.2 innings. Ferrer, the freshman from Puerto Rico, earned his second four-hit game of the year and leads the team with 26 hits this season. He has both four-hit games this year for the Noles and leads the team with a .394 average and eight doubles. His four RBI were a career high. The Wolfpack hit three home runs off Messick – two solo shots in the fourth inning and a three-run homer in the sixth. Messick threw a career-high 118 pitches in the contest. After rain postponed Friday’s game, Saturday’s contest featured a 48-minute rain delay in the bottom of the seventh inning.