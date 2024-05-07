An unlikely hero ended a wild, final home midweek game of the 2024 season for the Florida State baseball team.

Lance Trippel hit a walk-off RBI single down the third-base line in the 11th inning as Florida State defeated Jacksonville 7-6 on Tuesday night. It was Trippel's seventh at-bat of the year, second hit and first RBI.

"It's really neat when a guy that works as hard as Lance works delivers the goods in a game like that," said FSU coach Link Jarrett, who noted Trippel was catching for pitchers who were throwing bullpen sessions. "... To hit the ball down the line, it's really cool for a kid that hasn't had many chances. And he understands that. We talked about it yesterday. There's a lot going on and he deserves to play. Today was his moment."

Cam Smith led off the inning with a walk. After James Tibbs III struck out, Marco Dinges drew a walk. Trippel then sent the 2-2 pitch down the third-base line and past a diving Tyler Hinrikus, touching off a wild celebration as FSU won a game that surpassed the four-hour mark.

FSU (36-10) had to rally from two runs down in the ninth to tie the game. Drew Faurot scored on a wild pitch, and DeAmez Ross came home with the game-tying run on a sac fly.

Ross also had a two-run home run, his first of 2024, for FSU in the third inning.

But JU maintained the lead for most of the game.