Late addition! Louisville DE transfer Jarrett Jackson joins FSU class
Former Louisville defensive end Jarrett Jackson, a 6-foot-6 product of West Palm Beach, announced on social media Wednesday evening that he will be transferring to Florida State.
The news later was confirmed by FSU.
Jackson played in 10 games as a true freshman during the 2018 season before announcing during the summer that he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Because he didn't play during the 2019 campaign, he should be eligible to play next fall for the Seminoles.
Not done yet!!! The trenches are starting to fill up @Jsavagee_5 is officially a part of the #NoleFamily and #Tribe20 Can’t wait to see him in Garnet and Gold #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/h473hSQ2eQ— Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) December 18, 2019
“To you, O lord, I lift up my soul; in you I trust. Psalm(25:1) COMMITTED. pic.twitter.com/cwpwssChG3— J.J🅰️CK (@Jsavagee_5) December 18, 2019
Jackson was a three-star recruit coming out of Palm Beach Gardens High in 2018 and chose FSU over a number of SEC and ACC powers.
He played in 10 games as a freshman, recording 16 tackles and three tackles for loss. His 2.0 sacks was tied for the team lead.
He is a nephew of former NFL linebacker great Rickey Jackson.
Here is Jackson's bio page from Louisville.
