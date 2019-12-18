Former Louisville defensive end Jarrett Jackson, a 6-foot-6 product of West Palm Beach, announced on social media Wednesday evening that he will be transferring to Florida State.

The news later was confirmed by FSU.

Jackson played in 10 games as a true freshman during the 2018 season before announcing during the summer that he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Because he didn't play during the 2019 campaign, he should be eligible to play next fall for the Seminoles.

