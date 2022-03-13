Late addition to FSU's 2022 class, Azareye'h Thomas making quick impression
Azareye'h Thomas wasn't a bell cow of Florida State's 2022 signing class. The Niceville High product didn't even consider the Seminoles for much of the recruiting process.
But a late in-home visit from FSU head coach Mike Norvell won him over, and based on the early returns, there's a chance Thomas could be the most impactful freshman of his entire class.
While he and fellow freshman defensive back Sam McCall have entered a deep and experienced Florida State secondary, it hasn't taken them long to establish they can compete at this level.
Thomas, in particular, made a statement with interceptions in each of his first two practices -- one in one-on-one drills and another in a team setting.
"At first, it was kind of fast," Thomas said of his first college practice last Saturday. "But then as the day went on, things started slowing down. And things started coming to me. ... I got a lot more comfortable as the day went on."
Thomas, who was rated the nation's No. 5 "athlete" by Rivals, played on both sides of the ball in high school and is expected to get the chance to do that in college as well. But for now, he is focused on refining his skills at defensive back.
Like any freshman, there have been some growing pains this spring, especially when it comes to learning the Seminoles' coverage schemes. But once he gets locked in man coverage on a receiver, the former four-star recruit's natural talents take over.
Norvell called one of Thomas' interceptions this week, "phenomenal."
"When the ball's in the air, you like seeing those playmakers being able to make plays on the ball," Norvell said.
As one of 13 early enrollees, Thomas admits he was a little quiet and timid during his first few weeks on campus. But he made a strong impression on FSU's coaches during their Tour of Duty workouts, and his confidence has only improved since then.
"He was obviously a phenomenal player at Niceville, and you can see it transitioning right now here to Florida State," FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson said. "He's a kid that's very reliable."
He also is very receptive to coaching.
Thomas said veteran teammate Travis Jay has done a great job of taking him under his wing, explaining concepts of the defense and watching film with him.
When asked if there is one particular part of his game he wants to work on this spring, Thomas said there is way more than just one.
"I'm still a freshman, so I need to work on my whole game," he said. "It doesn't matter what I did in high school, what I did in the past. So just keep growing and learning each and every day."
As part of that growth process, the Niceville product said he has had to learn what it's like competing with elite athletes every day in practice. The 6-foot-2, 187-pounder can't just dominate every rep like he might have in high school.
So he's focusing on having a "short-term memory" and then trying to win the next play.
"Somebody's gonna make a play on you," Thomas said. "Really just staying ... keeping my composure. Just trying to learn from my mistakes."
He insisted he is taking that approach even after positive plays as well. Which is why he didn't want to speak about his interceptions very much when meeting with the media on Friday.
"Good or bad -- still got to move on to the next play," Thomas said.
The freshman defensive back has certainly shown the ability to process information quickly and make necessary adjustments in the past.
Just three or four months ago, it appeared Thomas would likely be playing college football at Oklahoma, LSU or Florida. But coaching changes at those schools opened the door for Norvell and the Seminoles, and the third-year head coach blew Thomas away during a late in-home visit.
Thomas signed with FSU on Dec. 15. And less than three months later, he is proving to be one of the Seminoles' brightest young stars.
"I just felt the passion that he had for his team, for the game," Thomas said of Norvell. "And I'm still feeling it, so you know it wasn't no faking. He brings the energy every day."
