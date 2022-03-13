Late addition to FSU's 2022 class, Azareye'h Thomas making quick impression

Thomas, in particular, made a statement with interceptions in each of his first two practices -- one in one-on-one drills and another in a team setting.

While he and fellow freshman defensive back Sam McCall have entered a deep and experienced Florida State secondary, it hasn't taken them long to establish they can compete at this level.

But a late in-home visit from FSU head coach Mike Norvell won him over, and based on the early returns, there's a chance Thomas could be the most impactful freshman of his entire class.

Azareye'h Thomas wasn't a bell cow of Florida State's 2022 signing class. The Niceville High product didn't even consider the Seminoles for much of the recruiting process.

"At first, it was kind of fast," Thomas said of his first college practice last Saturday. "But then as the day went on, things started slowing down. And things started coming to me. ... I got a lot more comfortable as the day went on."

Thomas, who was rated the nation's No. 5 "athlete" by Rivals, played on both sides of the ball in high school and is expected to get the chance to do that in college as well. But for now, he is focused on refining his skills at defensive back.

Like any freshman, there have been some growing pains this spring, especially when it comes to learning the Seminoles' coverage schemes. But once he gets locked in man coverage on a receiver, the former four-star recruit's natural talents take over.

Norvell called one of Thomas' interceptions this week, "phenomenal."

"When the ball's in the air, you like seeing those playmakers being able to make plays on the ball," Norvell said.

As one of 13 early enrollees, Thomas admits he was a little quiet and timid during his first few weeks on campus. But he made a strong impression on FSU's coaches during their Tour of Duty workouts, and his confidence has only improved since then.

"He was obviously a phenomenal player at Niceville, and you can see it transitioning right now here to Florida State," FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson said. "He's a kid that's very reliable."

He also is very receptive to coaching.

Thomas said veteran teammate Travis Jay has done a great job of taking him under his wing, explaining concepts of the defense and watching film with him.

When asked if there is one particular part of his game he wants to work on this spring, Thomas said there is way more than just one.

"I'm still a freshman, so I need to work on my whole game," he said. "It doesn't matter what I did in high school, what I did in the past. So just keep growing and learning each and every day."