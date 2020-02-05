Late push pays off! Florida State Football lands Georgia LB DJ Lundy
If there was any doubt about the strength of the Florida State football team’s “brand” in recruiting, Wednesday morning’s commitment from Georgia linebacker DJ Lundy should make a strong statement to the contrary.
Two weeks ago, the Seminoles were barely on Lundy’s radar. He was leaning toward Virginia Tech while still considering Georgia, UCLA and others.
Then FSU’s coaching staff jumped into the mix, made an offer last week, and everything changed.
Breaking: #FSU beat out #UGA and #VaTech for Georgia jumbo-athlete DJ Lundy. Why did the #Noles win? @djlundy01 @Warchant @Rivals @rivalsmike @IrwinCoFootball @adamgorney Lundy explains here: https://t.co/u57frejFa2 pic.twitter.com/wrE4F6fg2v— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) February 5, 2020
Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
Lundy took a last-minute official visit to FSU this past weekend and was only able to stay for about 24 hours because he arrived late due to a wrestling tournament. As it turns out, that was all the time he would need.
The Ocilla, Ga., product, who nearly signed with Vanderbilt during the early signing period, announced Wednesday morning he is signing with the Seminoles.
ALSO SEE: Signing Day Central 2020 -- Complete FSU coverage of the big day
Lundy, who really hit it off with FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve during the visit, is listed as an "athlete" by Rivals and was recruited by some schools as a running back. But the 6-foot-1, 230-pounder is expected to play linebacker for the Seminoles.
He joins Jayion McCluster and Stephen Dix to give FSU its second straight impressive linebacker class. One year ago, the Seminoles landed Jaleel McRae, Kalen DeLoach and Kevon Glenn.
FSU also picked up a transfer linebacker from Purdue, Cornel Jones, last month.
--------------------------------
Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board