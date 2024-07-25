Through FSU's first two practices this preseason, Toafili is running well at 199 pounds and is showing his trademark soft hands as a pass catcher out of the backfield, too.

“I’m honored, I’m grateful for that,” Toafili said of breaking the rock, a tradition Mike Norvell and Josh Storms have instilled at FSU. “It’s big to me, knowing that it’s my last time. They see all the work that I’ve been putting in.”

Toafili has always been on the slender side for a 6-foot tailback, playing at a listed weight of 188 last fall. But he put on 11 pounds in the spring, has kept it on through the summer and broke the rock last week when FSU wrapped up its offseason conditioning program and began its transition to preseason camp.

Lawrance Toafili was among the first Florida State veterans to commit to another season with the program in 2024. And he’s ensured that his last ride will be meaningful to himself and his teammates.

Think about the most valued offensive players on FSU’s roster and Toafili might not be among the first few names. But he’s among the most versatile and certainly the most accomplished in terms of production.

Toafili has 1,439 rushing yards, 690 receiving yards and 16 combined touchdowns in his four seasons at FSU. He had a 73-yard run in the ACC title game and added a touchdown in taking MVP honors in the 16-6 win over Louisville.

He has pushed himself to be a leader and to learn how to read defenses better this offseason, picking up keys from the likes of AZ Thomas, Edwin Joseph and DJ Lundy along the way.

“I’m trying to be able to be as smart as possible,” Toafili said. “I know the whole offense, now I’m trying to learn defensive looks. Obviously pass blocking, running through tackles.”

Toafili likely won’t be FSU’s first option to run between the tackles, especially in a room that features more physical backs like Alabama transfer Roydell Williams, freshman Kam Davis and even redshirt senior Caziah Holmes. But he’s always been a threat to make plays when he can get out in space, hauling in 67 career receptions. That total even surpasses the returning leader for FSU in catches, Ja’Khi Douglas, who has 45.

FSU’s running back room has a wealth of options, welcoming in Williams this spring as well as Indiana transfer Jaylin Lucas and freshman Micahi Danzy.

“I love how versatile we are,” Toafili said. “We got the big guys, we got the scatbacks. We pretty much have everything we need to be a successful room. I’m excited about what we’re about to put on display.”

