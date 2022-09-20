Florida State picked up a much-needed prospect at a position where depth has long been a question mark. Three-star linebacker Blake Nichelson committed to FSU on Tuesday night, kicking off what could be a big week for the coaches on the recruiting trail. Nichelson chose the Seminoles over Oregon and UCLA in a ceremony that was streamed from his school in Manteca, Calif. Nichelson built a relationship with FSU coach Mike Norvell, linebackers coach Randy Shannon and General Manager of Personnel Darrick Yray. "Nichelson gives FSU a big, physical, athletic linebacker," Osceola recruiting analyst Charles Fishbein said. "He not only stars on defense but you turn on his highlight film and the kid is impressive running the football. He is athletic and versatile enough to play all three linebacker positions. The reason why we regard him so highly is Nichelson can drop back into coverage or come up and play the run just as effectively."

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Nichelson is the 15th commitment toward FSU's 2023 class. He is the second linebacker in the class, which also includes three-star DeMarco Ward. Nichelson visited FSU for four days in late July. He was also able to watch part of the Seminoles' practice since the team started up early due to the Week Zero game. “A lot of head coaches, they just talk to you a couple times, they’re not really involved with you,” Nichelson said at the end of his visit. “I’ve noticed him as a head coach, he’s very involved with everybody, the recruits. He’s there for you… I was kind of just seeing the program again to see if my official (visit) was just a put-on, to see if it’s the same thing. From this visit, I can tell it’s the same thing, how Florida State is. They’re gonna give you the same thing every time.”

Full coverage of Nichelson's commitment

Nichelson spoke about his decision with Rivals' Adam Gorney about his decision. “I feel like it’s the love there and everything is real there,” Nichelson said. “Everything they say and do and what they’re about, it’s all there. Just the fan base and the players as well I feel like I connected with a lot of the players and coaches.” Read that story here. Fishbein, Patrick Burnham and Cade Stransky have a commitment analysis video as well as more on FSU recruiting. You can watch that below:

What's next for FSU?