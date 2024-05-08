A source familiar with Auburn transfer linebacker Cam Riley 's recruitment has confirmed that he has committed to play for FSU this fall. Riley made official visits to both Florida State and NC State in January but ultimately decided to commit to the Wolfpack. He was committed to that program until two weeks ago when he announced he would open his recruitment back up.

Adding an experienced linebacker to FSU's roster is not unexpected. The Seminoles have only one linebacker, DJ Lundy, with regular starting experience. Behind Lundy, FSU has Omar Graham and Justin Cryer who have mostly seen action in backup roles. Shawn Murphy was brought in from Alabama via the portal in January and competed for the WILL LB spot with Blake Nichelson this spring. But neither has much experience at this point in their college careers.

Riley, a 6-foot-5, 242-pound linebacker, was used in a variety of ways while at Auburn where he lined up as both an inside and outside linebacker as well as having a role as an edge player for the Tigers.

This past season, Riley played in 13 games for Auburn where he totaled 32 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Riley made 65 tackles during the 2022 season before seeing his playing time diminish last season under first-year Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze.

Riley is the second transfer to commit to FSU in as many days. Defensive back Omarion Cooper announced Tuesday he's transferring back to the Seminoles after spending the 2023 season at Colorado.