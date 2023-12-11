Timir Hickman-Collins finally got to make his first and only official visit this weekend. Less than two weeks before he will sign with Florida State on Dec. 20, the three-star linebacker prospect and FSU commit was in Tallahassee this weekend for his official visit. "It was amazing. I loved it," Hickman-Collins said Sunday at the end of his visit. "Committed here, going to be here in January. I just can't wait to be here." FSU was the first Power Five school to offer Hickman-Collins, a product of Rock Hill (S.C.) Indian Land High in May. He committed a few months later on July 30 and has remained locked in with the Seminoles ever since, not so much as taking a visit elsewhere. Rivals ranks Hickman-Collins as the 11th-best player from South Carolina in the 2024 class.

Of the many things he got to do on his official visit to FSU, getting the chance to watch the team practice stood out. "I liked coming to practice, seeing new things..." Hickman-Collins said. "I feel like that's what I'm ready for, I'm prepared to learn new things." Since committing to FSU, Hickman-Collins got to see quite an impactful season from FSU's linebacker unit. Kalen DeLoach earned a first-team All-ACC honor while Tatum Bethune was named to the third team and DJ Lundy earned an All-ACC honorable mention. "I loved the way DeLoach played, I love the way Lundy plays. I can't wait to play behind Lundy and learn from him," Hickman-Collins said. "Everybody else in the linebacker room, I spent the day with them yesterday, they love it here and they're going to teach me things."