LB commit Timir Hickman-Collins leaves FSU official visit ready to enroll
Timir Hickman-Collins finally got to make his first and only official visit this weekend.
Less than two weeks before he will sign with Florida State on Dec. 20, the three-star linebacker prospect and FSU commit was in Tallahassee this weekend for his official visit.
"It was amazing. I loved it," Hickman-Collins said Sunday at the end of his visit. "Committed here, going to be here in January. I just can't wait to be here."
FSU was the first Power Five school to offer Hickman-Collins, a product of Rock Hill (S.C.) Indian Land High in May. He committed a few months later on July 30 and has remained locked in with the Seminoles ever since, not so much as taking a visit elsewhere.
Rivals ranks Hickman-Collins as the 11th-best player from South Carolina in the 2024 class.
Of the many things he got to do on his official visit to FSU, getting the chance to watch the team practice stood out.
"I liked coming to practice, seeing new things..." Hickman-Collins said. "I feel like that's what I'm ready for, I'm prepared to learn new things."
Since committing to FSU, Hickman-Collins got to see quite an impactful season from FSU's linebacker unit. Kalen DeLoach earned a first-team All-ACC honor while Tatum Bethune was named to the third team and DJ Lundy earned an All-ACC honorable mention.
"I loved the way DeLoach played, I love the way Lundy plays. I can't wait to play behind Lundy and learn from him," Hickman-Collins said. "Everybody else in the linebacker room, I spent the day with them yesterday, they love it here and they're going to teach me things."
Asked if he's been told during the recruiting process which linebacker position FSU likes him at, Hickman-Collins said he hadn't heard, but is open to whatever.
"I think we'll find that out when I get here, see what I can do," Hickman-Collins said. "I hope they put me everywhere, but the gist of it is you do play everywhere, really. If you want to make plays, push them out of the way and get them. That's why you've got to know the plays when you get down here."
The weekend visit with a few key FSU targets along with a number of commits also presented him the chance to put on his recruiter hat. Most notably, this included a pursuit of five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who was also on an official visit this weekend and has continued flirting with FSU despite being committed to Ohio State.
"We're hoping to get him, but we don't know about that," Hickman-Collins said.
Before Hickman-Collins signs with FSU on Dec. 20 and enrolls next month ahead of the spring semester, he has one final game to be played in his home state. He's repping South Carolina in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Vikings Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C.
"Very excited. I was born in North Carolina and my dad and uncles were in the Shrine Bowl for North Carolina so they looked at me kind of weird since I'm playing for South Carolina in the Shrine Bowl," Hickman-Collins said. "I can't wait to play in it this week."
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple