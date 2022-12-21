DeMarco Ward signed his National Letter of Intent with Florida State on Wednesday.

Ward, who is 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, is from Duluth (Ga.) High. Ward is a three-star linebacker prospect who committed to FSU on June 28 after his only official visit, which was to Tallahassee on June 24.

In addition to FSU, Ward has offers from 20 other schools including Louisville, Kansas, UCF, and Duke.

During his senior year, Ward had 61 solo tackles, 74 total tackles, and two sacks. He was also used as a power back, as Ward had 23 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns. As a junior, Ward had 65 solo tackles and 78 total tackles during the 2021 season.