LB DeMarco Ward signs with FSU
DeMarco Ward signed his National Letter of Intent with Florida State on Wednesday.
Ward, who is 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, is from Duluth (Ga.) High. Ward is a three-star linebacker prospect who committed to FSU on June 28 after his only official visit, which was to Tallahassee on June 24.
In addition to FSU, Ward has offers from 20 other schools including Louisville, Kansas, UCF, and Duke.
During his senior year, Ward had 61 solo tackles, 74 total tackles, and two sacks. He was also used as a power back, as Ward had 23 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns. As a junior, Ward had 65 solo tackles and 78 total tackles during the 2021 season.
Charles Fishbein on Ward: He is a between-the-tackles linebacker. He is very good against the run. Ward tackles well and plays with good technique. We would need to see more from him in pass coverage.
Pat Burnham on Ward: He is a physical between-the-tackles linebacker who plays hard. He takes good angles in pursuit and runs well. You don't see him play in space a lot or against the pass very much on his highlight tape so there are questions there. Solid take by FSU who needs to build quality depth at linebacker.