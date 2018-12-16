The good news has already started rolling in for Florida State as the 'Noles have picked up their first commitment of the weekend .

Hampton, Ga., linebacker Kevon Glenn announced on Sunday evening that he has committed to FSU.

Glenn is the Seminoles'16th commitment for the class of 2019, and he chose the 'Noles over offers from several ACC, SEC and Big Ten powers, including Maryland, Missouri, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Georgia Tech and others.