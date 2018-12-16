Ticker
Georgia LB Kevon Glenn commits to Florida State

Michael Langston • Warchant.com
LB Kevon Glenn has committed to Florida State.
Chad Simmons

The good news has already started rolling in for Florida State as the 'Noles have picked up their first commitment of the weekend .

Hampton, Ga., linebacker Kevon Glenn announced on Sunday evening that he has committed to FSU.

Glenn is the Seminoles'16th commitment for the class of 2019, and he chose the 'Noles over offers from several ACC, SEC and Big Ten powers, including Maryland, Missouri, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Georgia Tech and others.

Linebacker obviously is a huge need for Florida State, and things have been trending in the right direction with Glenn since he received an offer last week. FSU has been pushing hard for Glenn since watching his film from his senior season.


The three-star prospect wasted no time jumping on board.

"Oh yeah, that was certainly a big offer," Glenn said last week. "I've developed a great relationship with Coach [Raymond[ Woodie, and I really like the vision that Coach [Willie] Taggart has for the future."

