LB Omar Graham Jr. says FSU is No. 1 following official visit

During his visit, Graham said he toured the Champions Hall dorms, the athletic facilities and saw plenty of the campus. One of the things Graham said he noticed when he was around the current players was how close they are together.

A couple of current FSU linebackers, redshirt freshman D.J. Lundy and redshirt sophomore Amari Gainer, hosted Graham during his visit. He said they gave him a firsthand account of their thoughts on what it is really like to be a Seminole.

“Mostly, they were just speaking highly of Coach [Chris] Marve and the whole program, especially Emmett Rice,” Graham Jr. said. “I liked that. You can see the differences with the coaching staffs; that really stood out."

Graham said he is “very close” with Florida State’s linebackers coach Chris Marve. And he said Marve made it clear to him that he possesses the ability to play all around the Seminoles’ defense.

“He was saying how I can play inside the box, outside the box, because I am very athletic,” Graham said.