LB rebuild: FSU's room adapts, adds transfers for shift to 3-3-5 defense

Florida State is among a large number of ACC schools in the top 15 of the preseason rankings.
Florida State extends several offers to 2026, 2027 and 2028 prospects over the weekend
2025 defensive back Antonio Cromartie says he's "blessed to have the opportunity," wraps up his official visit to FSU.
Florida State is looking to add a finishing touch on it's high school offensive line class.
An in-depth look at what FSU is getting from its four experienced offensive line transfer additions.
Florida State is among a large number of ACC schools in the top 15 of the preseason rankings.
Florida State extends several offers to 2026, 2027 and 2028 prospects over the weekend
2025 defensive back Antonio Cromartie says he's "blessed to have the opportunity," wraps up his official visit to FSU.