Backup linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. will miss the season due to an unspecified injury, Florida State coach Mike Norvell announced on Wednesday.

"Stephen has been a great player and teammate in regards to the things that he's had to go through and the things that he's had to do to work and really respond to a lot of adversity," Norvell said.

Dix Jr. played in all nine games as a true freshman in 2020, recording 45 tackles. While he started in the final five games that fall, Dix Jr. was a reserve in 2021 and had 14 tackles in 12 games.

He was not on FSU's depth chart, which was released on Monday. Norvell listed Kalen DeLoach or DJ Lundy as one starter, with Tatum Bethune as the starter and Amari Gainer as the backup at the other spot in FSU's 4-2-5 defense.

FSU's depth at linebacker was strengthened by Bethune's arrival from UCF as well as early enrollee Omar Graham Jr. Brendan Gant has also slid up from safety to linebacker, a position change made in the spring. But it is the position with the least depth on FSU's 2022 defense.

"Guys like Omar Graham and Brendan Gant, they're going to have to continue to step up. And I'm seeing them respond and do that," Norvell said.

Dix Jr. is the third FSU player to be declared out for the season by Norvell, who previously announced injuries to center Kayden Lyles and tailback C.J. Campbell.

Center Maurice Smith will also miss Saturday's opener vs. Duquesne (5 p.m. on ACC Network). Norvell announced on Wednesday that running back-receiver Ja'Khi Douglas will also miss the opener due to injury.

