LB transfer Tatum Bethune goes in-depth about FSU commitment

Bethune, who starred at Miami Central High, said he loved everything he heard from the Seminoles' coaches once he entered the transfer portal this past week.

As a kid growing up in Miami, the linebacker said he was taught to side with the hometown Hurricanes over the Seminoles. But once he spoke with FSU's coaches, there was a strong connection.

"Talking to Coach [Mike] Norvell and Coach Shannon, they had a great plan for me and I felt it was the right fit for me," Bethune said. "I had some great talks with Coach [Adam] Fuller, Coach Shannon and Coach Norvell. I'm just ready to get to work."

It should come as no surprise that Bethune's strongest relationship with the FSU staff is with Shannon. The Seminoles' co-defensive coordinator recruited him and coached him at UCF.

"Coach Shannon is just a great dude overall," Bethune said. "It goes well beyond football with him and me. Most of the time, we didn't even talk about football, and that's what I like the most about him. He cares more about the player well-being. Coach Shannon was recruiting me before I even had an offer, and he's really family to me."

The process was not a long one for Bethune, but that didn't make the decision any easier as he had the hometown Hurricanes pushing for him, as well as Auburn.

The versatile linebacker, who recorded more than 100 tackles this past season, said FSU's coaches did a great job of selling their vision for the future.

"I knew a little about the program. But when I hit the portal, the coaches were telling me how I would add a lot to the team they already have, and I felt the same way," Bethune said. "I really play both linebacker positions -- 'Mike' and the outside linebacker position. At UCF, I played 'Mike' and the outside there. I'm comfortable wherever they need me, and I think they are going to use me all over the field.

"FSU is getting a player with a high motor, high energy and a leader. Someone that is going to work hard and is very passionate about the game."

It also helped the Seminoles' cause that Bethune knows several current and former FSU players.

"I know Maurice Smith and Keir Thomas, with both of them playing at Miami Central," he said. "And I played against Jarvis Brownlee, so I know him pretty well too. With Keir and Maurice, I played with them and I'm pretty close to all three of those guys."