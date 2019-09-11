The Florida State football team is adding former Oregon defensive coordinator and USF head coach Jim Leavitt as a defensive analyst, according to a report from Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman.

Leavitt, who worked for FSU head coach Willie Taggart during Taggart's one season at Oregon, was dismissed by current Ducks coach Mario Cristobal earlier this year.

Leavitt was rumored to be joining the FSU staff this summer, but he told a Colorado newspaper that he planned to take the year off.