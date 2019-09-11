Leavitt reportedly joining FSU coaching staff as defensive analyst
The Florida State football team is adding former Oregon defensive coordinator and USF head coach Jim Leavitt as a defensive analyst, according to a report from Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman.
Leavitt, who worked for FSU head coach Willie Taggart during Taggart's one season at Oregon, was dismissed by current Ducks coach Mario Cristobal earlier this year.
Leavitt was rumored to be joining the FSU staff this summer, but he told a Colorado newspaper that he planned to take the year off.
FSU's defense has gotten off to a poor start to the 2019 season, giving up more than 500 yards and 40 points per game in a win over Louisiana-Monroe and a loss to Boise State.
According to the report, Leavitt will help defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett with "game-planning."
Leavitt was head coach at USF from 1997 through 2009 and later served as an assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers before returning to the college ranks as defensive coordinator at Colorado and Oregon.
SOURCE: #FSU is hiring Jim Leavitt as an analyst. He is expected to help DC Harlon Barnett by bringing another experienced voice in the def. staff room to aid w/ game-planning. Leavitt was Willie Taggart’s DC when he took an Oregon D that ranked No. 115 and improved it to No. 32.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 11, 2019
