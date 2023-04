Florida State picked up the first commitment of its 2026 recruiting class of Thursday.

Rising sophomore ATH Devin Carter, who is 6-foot and 155 pounds, from Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove High, announced via Twitter that he had committed to FSU coach Mike Norvell.

Carter has been on the FSU campus multiple times over the course of the last nine months on unofficial visits. He also has offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss and Ohio State among others.