The Matchups

No. 2 seed Fred Biletnikoff vs. No. 7 seed Willie Jones

Fred Biletnikoff redefined the wide receiver position at Florida State shorty after signing with the Seminoles in 1961 out of Erie, Pa. Playing in Bill Peterson's wide-open passing attack, which was one of the first of its kind, Biletnikoff delivered a pair of brilliant seasons in 1963 and '64. His final campaign was his best, as he set FSU single-season records with 57 receptions for 987 yards and 11 touchdowns. Those numbers don't include his record-smashing Gator Bowl performance against Oklahoma, in which he caught 13 passes for 192 yards and four scores. Biletnikoff had his jersey retired at Florida State and went on to be inducted into the college and pro football halls of fame. He was FSU's first Consensus All-American as a senior, and he played in four Pro Bowls with the Oakland Raiders.

Willie Jones blossomed into one of the first stars for Florida State football when Bobby Bowden took over as head coach in 1976 and became one of the most feared pass-rushers in college football. The highlight of Jones' career was a five sack performance against rival Florida in 1978, which still stands as the FSU record for most sacks in a game (tied with Ron Simmons one year earlier vs. North Texas State). Jones finished his FSU career with 20 sacks, and he still shares the school career record with eight fumble recoveries. Jones earned Defensive MVP honors in the 1977 Tangerine Bowl -- a 40-17 rout of Texas Tech -- and went on to be a second-round pick of the Oakland Raiders. As a rookie, he led the Raiders with 10 sacks.

No. 3 seed Ron Sellers vs. No. 6 seed Lee Corso

Ron Sellers was such a dominating force for Florida State's offense in the late 1960s that many of his performance still are recognized in the Seminoles' record books some 50 years later. In fact, Sellers still holds the top four spots in FSU history for receptions in a game with a career-best 16 vs. South Carolina and three more games with 14 apiece. Nicknamed "Jingle Joints," the 6-foot, 4-inch Sellers actually holds seven of the top eight spots overall. He also holds the school records for catches per game during a season and a career, and his 1,496 receiving yards in 1968 still stand as No. 1 in FSU history. His five touchdown receptions against Wake Forest in '68 are another school best -- and he holds the marks most 200-yard receiving games in a season (4) and career (5). Sellers went on to be drafted No. 6 overall by the Boston Patriots of the American Football League but only enjoyed modest success in the NFL.

Lee Corso was a standout on both sides of the ball at FSU in the mid-1950s and held the rare distinction of leading the Seminoles in interceptions, rushing and passing during different seasons. Corso's career record of 14 interceptions was No. 1 in school history for two decades, and he still ranks No. 3 all-time in a tie with Deion Sanders. Only Terrell Buckley (21) and Monk Bonasorte (15) had more. Corso's six interceptions during the 1954 campaign still ranks as one of the 10 best season marks in school history. Corso also turned in three 100-yard rushing games; he led the Seminoles in rushing in 1955 and total offense in '56. Corso went on to a successful coaching career and has become a beloved ambassador for college football as one of the longtime hosts on ESPN's "College GameDay."