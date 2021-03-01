As the Florida State men's basketball team continues one of the most successful runs in program history, the Seminoles are looking to lock up head coach Leonard Hamilton for what could be the final years of his decorated career.

Hamilton and the Seminoles have agreed to a five-year contract extension, a university source has confirmed with Warchant.com. The deal was first reported by the Tallahassee Democrat as a five-year deal at his current annual salary of $2.25 million plus bonuses.

Hamilton, who is 72, has led the Seminoles' program since the 2002-03 season and currently has them ranked No. 9 in the latest USA Today coaches' poll.

