Leonard Hamilton agrees to 5-year extension to lead FSU Basketball
As the Florida State men's basketball team continues one of the most successful runs in program history, the Seminoles are looking to lock up head coach Leonard Hamilton for what could be the final years of his decorated career.
Hamilton and the Seminoles have agreed to a five-year contract extension, a university source has confirmed with Warchant.com. The deal was first reported by the Tallahassee Democrat as a five-year deal at his current annual salary of $2.25 million plus bonuses.
Hamilton, who is 72, has led the Seminoles' program since the 2002-03 season and currently has them ranked No. 9 in the latest USA Today coaches' poll.
Florida State was ranked No. 4 in the country at the end of last season, which was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
FSU is 14-4 this season and 10-3 in the ACC. The Seminoles can clinch the regular-season conference championship this week with victories against Boston College at home and Notre Dame on the road.
FSU won the regular-season ACC title last season for the first time in school history. Hamilton led the Seminoles to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in 2018 and the Sweet 16 in 2019.
The Gastonia, N.C., native has won numerous Coach of the Year honors in the ACC and the Big East, and he was named 1995 National Coach of the Year by United Press International.
