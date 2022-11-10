Leonard Hamilton, FSU hoops making adjustments after bleak season-opener
Leonard Hamilton knows what his team put on the floor in its first game of the regular season wasn’t close to good enough.
There were explanations for Florida State men’s basketball’s 83-74 loss to Stetson Monday night. The Seminoles had just eight scholarship players available. None of those available players have played more than one season at FSU.
Hamilton knows it’s hard to excuse the program’s first loss to Stetson in 47 years, though. He also knows FSU’s depth won’t be getting much better in the immediate future.
So the last few days have been spent trying to address the issues that showed up in the Stetson loss before the second game of the season Friday (7 p.m. on ESPN+) at UCF (0-1).
“Any time you get off to a bad start in your first home game, you’re looking for ways to come back and redeem yourself and identify those issues that you faulted on and try to come back and be an improved team,” Hamilton said.
The issues vs. Stetson were numerous, clear and very costly. Used to playing with a much deeper rotation of players, the Seminoles’ depleted depth was a problem the players weren’t prepared for.
Normally, the FSU coaching staff urges its players to give maximum effort for their entire time on the court and then to call for a sub when fatigued. With only eight scholarship players available, that’s not a realistic possibility and the energy level dropped off a bit because of that.
“As I look back at the game and watch the film, it was obvious that we were pacing ourselves, being a little unsure what the rotation was going to be like because of the lack of depth,” Hamilton said. “We've always been accustomed to rotating guys around four and a half to five minutes and we had guys playing extended minutes and it seemed as though from watching them play, it was uncharacteristic for us to be nearly as aggressive as we normally are being offensively or defensively. Hopefully, we can figure out a little bit of rotation with this edition of FSU basketball to maybe be able to provide them with a little more confidence they can play with the same level of intensity knowing that we’re not going to extend them too many minutes.
“I thought there were several times when guys asked to come out of the game, but we were not able to give them rest because of one thing or another. We have some adjustments that we're making with this team. We learn about them, they learn about each other, hopefully this will be a game where we can solve some of those things and be a lot better going into this game than we were the other night.”
Hamilton has joked this preseason about his five “second-year veterans” when asked about the experience level of the team. From an experience standpoint, the injury to veteran Brown transfer forward Jaylan Gainey was a devastating one. Gainey’s injury may also loom large at times when it comes to providing leadership, even if his prior experience was not at FSU.
There were questions entering the season about who would step up in this regard after the departures of Malik Osborne and Anthony Polite and the first game of the season validated those leadership concerns.
“In the game the other night, I didn't think we had good leadership at all. I thought that we had guys that had moments where they played extremely hard with a lot of energy. But from a verbal standpoint of correcting our mistakes as we were playing, I don't think we did a very good job of that,” Hamilton said. “We were making some adjustments without communicating it to all the other guys on the floor. I just think that that's part of growing. I guess our inexperience really showed up a lot the other night in terms of the leadership and the togetherness that we have become accustomed to.”
Additionally, FSU’s defense was a liability at moments as the Seminoles tried to switch everything. That was something the Hatters exploited, especially when starting center Naheem McLeod was in the game.
McLeod showed his potential in moments in his first season at FSU, scoring nine points in 11 minutes against Duke and 15 points against Virginia Tech. Against Stetson, he made just 1 of 5 shots and was occasionally exploited at the defensive end, playing just two second-half minutes.
Truthfully, McLeod’s situation is a fitting summation of the state of the FSU men’s basketball program at the moment. The state of the active roster won’t let the Seminoles do many of the things they would normally do, forcing Hamilton and his staff to find out the best way forward after a bleak season-opening game.
“We will make the necessary adjustments we have to make because of the lack of depth that we have now compared to what we've been in the past,” Hamilton said. “I'm sure you'll see a couple of things we'll be doing a little different.”
