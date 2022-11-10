Leonard Hamilton knows what his team put on the floor in its first game of the regular season wasn’t close to good enough.

There were explanations for Florida State men’s basketball’s 83-74 loss to Stetson Monday night. The Seminoles had just eight scholarship players available. None of those available players have played more than one season at FSU.

Hamilton knows it’s hard to excuse the program’s first loss to Stetson in 47 years, though. He also knows FSU’s depth won’t be getting much better in the immediate future.

So the last few days have been spent trying to address the issues that showed up in the Stetson loss before the second game of the season Friday (7 p.m. on ESPN+) at UCF (0-1).

“Any time you get off to a bad start in your first home game, you’re looking for ways to come back and redeem yourself and identify those issues that you faulted on and try to come back and be an improved team,” Hamilton said.

The issues vs. Stetson were numerous, clear and very costly. Used to playing with a much deeper rotation of players, the Seminoles’ depleted depth was a problem the players weren’t prepared for.

Normally, the FSU coaching staff urges its players to give maximum effort for their entire time on the court and then to call for a sub when fatigued. With only eight scholarship players available, that’s not a realistic possibility and the energy level dropped off a bit because of that.

“As I look back at the game and watch the film, it was obvious that we were pacing ourselves, being a little unsure what the rotation was going to be like because of the lack of depth,” Hamilton said. “We've always been accustomed to rotating guys around four and a half to five minutes and we had guys playing extended minutes and it seemed as though from watching them play, it was uncharacteristic for us to be nearly as aggressive as we normally are being offensively or defensively. Hopefully, we can figure out a little bit of rotation with this edition of FSU basketball to maybe be able to provide them with a little more confidence they can play with the same level of intensity knowing that we’re not going to extend them too many minutes.



