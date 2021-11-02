Lesson Learned? Seminoles vow to bounce back better from this close loss

On Saturday, they again were underdogs against a quality opponent, and this time they actually surged ahead to take the lead in the fourth quarter. But in the end, it was another heartbreaking defeat in the final minutes.

In the opening week of the season, the Seminoles were underdogs against a quality opponent, staged an impressive rally in the fourth quarter and then suffered a disappointing defeat in overtime.

The 2021 Florida State football team has been here before.

In the days after that season-opening loss to Notre Dame, Norvell could sense the disappointment was lingering into the next week. The intensity, energy and focus that had been staples of the Seminoles' preseason practices were lacking in the days leading up to that week's game against Jacksonville State.

And the Seminoles ended up committing a number of blunders in that game, eventually losing as a 28-point favorite at home on a last-second, 59-yard touchdown.

"During the week ... all those little things that I look for in how we prepare [were not up to par]," Norvell said. "And I pointed it out, challenged it, and obviously it showed up in how we played the next Saturday."

Of course, the circumstances were very different that week as well.

Because FSU played Notre Dame on a Sunday night to start the season, it was a short week of preparation for JSU. And the fact that the Gamecocks were an FCS opponent and heavy underdogs, some Florida State players might have figured they could go through the motions and still record an easy victory.

That will not be the case this week.

If the Seminoles have any lingering feelings from their hard-fought loss Saturday at Clemson, they will have to flush them quickly to prepare for Saturday's home game against N.C. State (4 p.m., ACC Network).

The Wolfpack are 6-2 on the season, 3-1 in conference play, and they're actually a three-point favorite against the 'Noles.

"It's great being back at home, and we need to have a great atmosphere," Norvell said. "We've got a really talented team that's coming in in N.C. State. They've played well throughout this year. Very experienced football team. One that's capable of playing at a very, very high level, and they've shown that through this year."

Immediately after Saturday's loss at Clemson, FSU's players insisted they were ready to move on to their next opponent.

Quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Jashaun Corbin and defensive lineman Robert Cooper -- the three Seminoles who were made available to the media -- all insisted they couldn't wait to get back to practice the following day.

"Something like this can't stop us from continuing to get better," Cooper said.

And Norvell believes he saw the actions to back up those words during Sunday's practice.

Not only were the players attentive and focused as the coaches went over mistakes and details from the Clemson game, but he said the players who participated in their "developmental practice" -- a weekly scrimmage-type session for players who didn't see much action in the game -- competed at a very high level.

"It was the best energy and competition that we've had this year," Norvell said. "For me, that's steps. And that's where that culture is continuing to be built and developed."

Another data point that gives Norvell confidence about his team's response this week was how the Seminoles handled things after their early October upset of North Carolina.

In the days following that win, Norvell paid special attention to how his players approached the ensuing meetings and practices. They not only had an open date that following Saturday, but they would be coming back to face an out-manned UMass team for Homecoming.

So if the Seminoles were still struggling with immaturity, the second-year head coach figured he would see it during those two weeks.

It never happened. They practiced well and hammered the visiting Minutemen, 59-3.

"That was a step in the positive direction," Norvell said. "Was it perfect? No. But you see the growth. And we need to continue to have that -- whether it's a success or a failure -- how you respond to that, the intensity in the reps and the intensity in the preparation."

He is hoping to see the same mentality this week, when FSU returns to full practices Tuesday morning.

"We've got to continue to grow, we've got to continue to get better," Norvell said. "I thought the mindset and the attitude yesterday ... our guys absolutely care. We're all hurting. We're all upset about the outcome. But the thing that we can control is what's in front of us. ...

"This team is gonna continue to fight, they're gonna continue to get better, they're gonna continue to respond."

--------------------------------------------------

