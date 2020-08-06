"I think it's as critical as anything else as a coaching staff we evaluate what their strengths are," Norvell said. "I had an opportunity to watch James and Jordan and Tate -- those guys were here in the spring. And I got to see them throw the football three times. That's where we're at. That's the reality.

"With Chubba coming in the summer, still, we're waiting to go tomorrow on the field to see that take place. So, it's going to be a little bit of a work in progress to evaluate where they are. And we have to formulate our plan around those strengths."

Blackman is the only one of the four with starting college football experience. Rodemaker and Purdy have never suited up in college, obviously, and Travis is a transfer who wasn't used until the final four games of the 2019 season -- and almost always as a runner.

But while Blackman has the most experience, by a wide margin, it doesn't mean he has an unbreakable grip on the starting spot. With a new offense and new coaches, it likely will matter very little how much or how well he's performed in the past.

It will be who is the best quarterback over the next five weeks.

"I'm excited to see them throw," Dillingham said. "I've seen them throw three days. And I haven't even seen them all throw. So, I'm just excited to get back out there and play football.