Like the 'old days' ... FSU takes nightcap from Miami as Howser rocks again

For all but two players on Florida State's roster, this was a brand-new experience. Facing rival Miami inside of a packed Dick Howser Stadium. Fans of both teams chirping between seemingly every pitch. A heated battle that saw the No. 6 Hurricanes win the first game of a doubleheader, 8-2, before the No. 21 Seminoles stormed back to win the nightcap, 6-4. "Brought back the old days," FSU head coach Mike Martin Jr. said. "That's the rockin' Howser. And it's effective."

Florida State pitcher Bryce Hubbart, shown earlier this season, helped FSU pull off a 6-4 win Saturday night against rival Miami. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

It had been far too long. Because the 2020 season was cut short by the COVID pandemic, Florida State hadn't hosted Miami since 2018. And that series was played so long ago that outfielder Reese Albert and relief pitcher Jonah Scolaro are the only remaining Seminoles who were on the team back then; oddly enough, first baseman Alex Toral also made an appearance in that series, but he was a freshman for UM at the time. So this was unique for him as well. And after a four-year wait, a lively crowd of 5,567 was treated to a fun and competitive, if not always well-played, game Saturday night between the bitter rivals. "They whipped us in game one," Martin Jr. said. "Really impressed with our guys -- bounced back, the enthusiasm and focus, and got it done in game two." Indeed, after the Hurricanes (37-13, 18-8 ACC) cruised to an easy win earlier in the day, FSU (31-18, 14-12) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the third inning of the nightcap. And that was all the offense the Seminoles would need with the way starter Bryce Hubbart and reliever Wyatt Crowell were pitching. Hubbart (8-1) recorded the win after allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits in five complete innings; the sophomore left-hander struck out 10 while surrendering just two walks. Crowell then pitched the final four innings and allowed only one unearned run. He struck out seven with no walks and gave up just two hits, including a bunt single, to pick up his second save of the season. "That was everything I thought it was going to be," Crowell said of the competition and atmosphere Saturday night. "I don't know if it can be any crazier than that, to be honest. Meat (Martin Jr.) tells us, 'Miami, Miami.' It's a great team, and they brought some fans too." Said Hubbart: "Just pure energy, that was probably the most I've seen [in] Howser. And I've been here for 2 1/2 [years]. It was pretty electric tonight."