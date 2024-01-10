Linebacker DJ Lundy is returning to Florida State for the 2024 season after he previously entered the transfer portal. His decision strengthens a linebacker corps that loses Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune, who are out of eligibility.

Lundy had entered the transfer portal on Dec. 13 and committed to Colorado on Dec. 25. But he reversed course on Wednesday, confirming to the Osceola and other news outlets that he would be back in Tallahassee before putting out a graphic on his social media.

"FOREVER a FSU Seminole, appreciation to all the schools who reached out but this is where I'm destined to be," Lundy posted. "START to FINISH with the teammates and coaches I LOVE #NoleBlooded #KeepCLIMBing."

Lundy has 183 career tackles, including 54 last fall. He has played in 44 career games since 2020. Lundy also has three career rushing touchdowns and one touchdowns.

FSU has a few linebackers who have developed in the last year, notably Omar Graham Jr. Blake Nichelson and Justin Cryer also earned some significant playing time in 2023 as true freshmen.