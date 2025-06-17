Linebacker Noah LaVallee commits to Florida State

When Florida State took the eldest LaVallee brother, Caleb, out of the transfer portal in December, it was almost a foregone conclusion that younger brother Noah LaVallee would end up a Seminole too.

Yet Florida State head coach Mike Norvell made sure early on to let Noah know that his recruitment was completely separate from that of his older brother's out of the portal. And that was already evident, considering that Florida State had been incredibly prominent in his recruitment in the early stages. The Seminoles were one of the first programs to offer LaVallee back in April of 2024 - 8 months before his brother would transfer - and LaVallee visited FSU at least seven times during the course of his recruitment.

After finishing his official visit to Florida State over the weekend, he committed to Florida State on Tuesday. He chose the Seminoles over Ole Miss, Kansas State, and others.

LaVallee is coming off an incredibly productive junior season where he totaled 124 tackles, eight of them being for a loss. He also produced one sack, five pass breakups and a blocked punt.

He is currently unranked by Rivals but is considered a three-star prospect by both 247 and On3.

With his commitment, Florida State now sits at 12 commitments in Mike Norvell's 2026 class and LaVallee joins four-star Karon Maycock among the linebacker commits in the class.