Lundy is from Irwin County High School in South Georgia.

He's listed at 6-foot-1, 244 pounds. He was rated as the No. 30 athlete in the country by Rivals.com after leading Irwin to the 2019 state championship. He was named the Region 2-A Defensive Player of the Year. In his only real year of playing linebacker.

He also rushed for 174 yards in the state championship game.

"He's a guy that for his first three years in high school was almost exclusively a tailback," Norvell said. "Big, physical, powerful. You look at the success that he's had on the wrestling mat (he was an undefeated state champion as a junior). I mean, then going to flip it over to what he did at linebacker this year, leading his team to a state championship. Anybody I talk to in the state of Georgia said he is the best linebacker that they had seen. His coaches thought he was the best linebacker they had ever had.

"That's what I'm excited about. That's what I'm excited about being around, guys that are instinctual playmakers but have an unbelievable ceiling."