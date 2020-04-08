Buckley recorded nearly 88 percent of the vote on the Tribal Council and 71.7 percent on Twitter, while Butler grabbed 79 percent on the Tribal Council and just over 81 percent on Twitter.

No. 2 seed Marvin Jones vs. No. 15 seed Lawrence Timmons

Marvin Jones was a star on Florida State's defense almost from the day he first stepped foot on campus. As a true freshman in 1990, the Miami native racked up 133 tackles to lead the team; that mark still stands as one of the 20 most productive seasons for a defensive player in school history. Jones went on to record more than 100 tackles in all three of his seasons at FSU and would be recognized as the best linebacker in college football. Jones earned consensus All-America honors in 1991 and 1992, and he claimed just about every honor possible during his junior year. He won the Butkus Award as top linebacker and the Lombardi Award as top lineman, and Sporting News named him the nation's college football Player of the Year. Jones ranks seventh all-time for career tackles in FSU history, and he's the only player in the top 20 who only played three seasons of college football.

Lawrence Timmons was one of the few really bright spots during a difficult stretch for Florida State football. After signing with the Seminoles in 2004, the South Carolina native contributed on defense and special teams during each of his first two years before emerging as a star as a junior. Eighteen of Timmons' 79 tackles during the 2006 season were behind the line of scrimmage; that ranks as the 11th best single-season performance for TFLs in school history. Timmons' overall numbers at FSU are diminished because he played behind All-American Ernie Sims early in his career and left for the NFL after his breakout junior campaign. But Timmons would go on to be a first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers and earn Pro Bowl honors during a pro career that spanned more than a decade.

No. 7 seed Paul McGowan vs. No. 10 seed Lamarcus Joyner

Paul McGowan enjoyed one of the most dominant three-year stretches at linebacker that Florida State football has ever witnessed. After playing primarily as a freshman backup in 1984, McGowan leaped into the spotlight as a sophomore and led the Seminoles in tackles during each of his final three seasons. He grabbed national attention by racking up 14 stops against Nebraska as a sophomore, and he would go on to be widely recognized as the best linebacker in college football. When he won the Butkus Award in 1987, he became the first FSU football player to claim a national individual award. McGowan racked up 150 tackles that season, which ranks seventh in the Seminole record book. He ranks third in school history with 446 career tackles.

Lamarcus Joyner was one of the first marquee signees for head coach Jimbo Fisher in 2010, and he played a major role in turning around the Seminoles' struggling program. Joyner started at safety and later cornerback during his final three seasons at FSU, and he also was a standout kick returner. It was during FSU's national championship season in 2013 that Joyner really was exposed to the national spotlight. He led all DBs in the country that season with 5.5 sacks and delivered a breathtaking performance in the Seminoles' blowout victory at Clemson. In front of a national prime-time audience, Joyner recorded eight tackles, a sack and an interception; he also forced two fumbles. Joyner went on to be a Unanimous All-American that season.