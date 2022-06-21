Link Jarrett declines to discuss FSU opening after Notre Dame season ends
Notre Dame baseball coach Link Jarrett, who is believed to be at the top of Florida State’s wish list for its head coaching vacancy, declined to discuss the Seminoles and his future plans after his team's season came to an end Tuesday afternoon.
Jarrett said he has been dealing with that speculation for several days and wasn't ready to address it immediately after the Irish saw their season end Tuesday at the College World Series with a 5-1 loss to Texas A&M.
"My mind has not gone to that place," Jarrett said. "And I'm not going there with it right now."
It was just the third CWS appearance in Notre Dame history.
Jarrett, who starred at FSU in the 1990s, was a candidate for the Seminoles’ vacancy when Mike Martin Jr. was hired after the 2019 season. He then went to Notre Dame after a successful stint at UNC-Greensboro.
Jarrett and his wife are both from Tallahassee, but Jarrett said he has been trying to block out all of the rumors about FSU's interest since Martin Jr. was fired earlier this month.
"Trying to completely keep my routine and my focus and leave the other people and the other questions that I get as far out of this as I can," Jarrett said, saying he owed it to his current team to put all of his attention on this postseason run. "My focus was on them, and not the other stuff. ...
"It was difficult. But I wanted to know when this thing either ended with a trophy or not, that they were the focus of what I was doing."
Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.
