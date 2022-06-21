Link Jarrett declines to discuss FSU opening after Notre Dame season ends

Notre Dame baseball coach Link Jarrett, who is believed to be at the top of Florida State’s wish list for its head coaching vacancy, declined to discuss the Seminoles and his future plans after his team's season came to an end Tuesday afternoon.

Jarrett said he has been dealing with that speculation for several days and wasn't ready to address it immediately after the Irish saw their season end Tuesday at the College World Series with a 5-1 loss to Texas A&M.

"My mind has not gone to that place," Jarrett said. "And I'm not going there with it right now."

It was just the third CWS appearance in Notre Dame history.

