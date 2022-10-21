

In his first offseason at his alma mater, Florida State baseball coach Link Jarrett has quite a roster overhaul on his hands. On the mound, FSU is replacing three starting pitchers who made 42 combined starts last season as well as a few prominent relievers. In the field, the Seminoles are replacing four batters who had 200-plus plate appearances in 2022, some of them team veterans and others critical one-year transfers. It leaves Jarrett and his coaching staff with a lot of important holes to fill before the season begins in February. Luckily for them, they’re back on a newly-renovated field at Dick Howser Stadium for fall ball and beginning to answer some of those questions. For Jarrett, though, this fall camp isn’t about locking in who will be where come season time. It and Saturday’s two six-inning exhibitions vs. Kennesaw State, which start at 1 p.m., are for figuring out exactly who is capable of what. “I’m not interested in defining roles right now. I'm really not interested in trying to solidify any positions. I just want to feel how they look and sense how they handle different things as they move around,” Jarrett said before Tuesday’s practice. “We have infielders that clearly are capable, now what suits their skill set and our team to be the most efficient? I don't know that yet so I'm working through that. Every one of these days we're out here as a team, I learn a little bit more…



“You know the history of some of the guys and where they've played, you know the capabilities of some of the arms and I'm learning more about this stuff every day. Now that we've gotten into the scrimmages, it's a little more clear who's capable of what.” What Jarrett has to replace this offseason doesn’t mean there are no encouraging pieces that he should be able to build upon. Wyatt Crowell emerged as a very reliable long reliever last year and should step into the weekend rotation. Outfielders Jaime Ferrer and James Tibbs are back after strong 2022 seasons as true freshmen. Returning shortstop Jordan Carrion is back for a second season after transferring from Florida. It also helps matters greatly that Jarrett convinced FSU’s top two high school commits, infielder Cam Smith and outfielder Jordan Taylor, to delay their professional careers and enroll at FSU. Beyond just learning more about the players he’ll be coaching to start his FSU tenure, this fall has been getting his players used to the frenetic tempo he runs practices at, one where something active is happening at almost all times. “The first few days the tempo, I think, with which we operate was new,” Jarrett said. “You combine that with new information and new language and new verbiage and new tactics of how you do some of the team fundamentals, it's a lot. As we got to day three, I saw them start to really settle and once we got to days four and five, I felt like they had a better handle on things.”



First look at field renovation

FSU baseball diehards will flock to Saturday afternoon’s exhibitions for their first look at this year’s squad. The reaction to the new-look field at Howser may not be as overwhelmingly positive as it will be to the team. In addition to the new sod which has grown into fresh grass that was placed before Jarrett was hired, there’s now more turf in foul territory behind home plate and down the first- and third-base lines. It’s not entirely new as there was previously some turf in foul territory. Now, the turf extends all the way to the baselines, which are painted onto the turf, in addition to the entire batter’s box now being turf instead of dirt, meaning it doesn’t have to be painted each day or maintained.





Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+RgPCfkYAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzVwZlhtR055 YnYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS81cGZYbUdOeWJ2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEZTVSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQEZTVUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZTVUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc5OTAyODA2OTM2 NjgyNDk2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTEsIDIwMjI8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==