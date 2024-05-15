The Florida State baseball team goes into the final weekend of the regular season with plenty to fight for as the postseason is just around the corner. FSU is also racing against the clock to get a few of its key pieces back on the field.

Outfielder Jaime Ferrer left Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh due to injury, missing the series finale as well as Tuesday’s game at Stetson.

“He’s having some diagnostic work done today so we’ll know more about his hand/wrist,” FSU coach Link Jarrett said. “It’s a nagging thing. But nagging things this time of year, it’s not like the end of the fall where you get a couple months to regroup. You’re day-to-day. More precautionary than anything else. He’s been drilled (hit by pitch), stepped on, the diving stuff, there’s just been a lot of impact on that.”

Jarrett indicated that the coaching staff would know more later on Wednesday with Ferrer. The Seminoles are also gradually increasing Conner Whittaker’s workload.

The right-hander returned to the mound and has made two relief appearances. Whittaker threw 15 pitches, allowing two solo home runs before recording two outs in Tuesday’s 10-5 loss at Stetson.

“Whitt is on his way,” Jarrett said. “…He’s not starting from scratch but it’s something that has to be ramped up.”

Ben Barrett has not thrown in a game in a week. “It’s not far off,” Jarrett said, although he noted “Whittaker is probably further along than Ben.”

Cam Leiter is also in his rehabilitation, throwing some off the mound (which Jarrett said the right-hander indicated felt “comfortable) as well as on flat ground.

“We just have to continue to build,” Jarrett said. “The college season, the length of it doesn’t give you a lot of shut down and ramp up time when you’re in the middle of the year. So that’s what we’re up against for all of those guys that have been down.

“We’ve got time. We don’t have a lot of time to get him back in the fold. Whether that’s starting or relief, when you have 96, 98, a 92-mph slider, curveball and change, however we can get that it in there it helps.”