 Live video chat on FSU football recruiting
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-27 17:40:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV Replay: Answering questions about FSU football recruiting

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
Director of Digital Media
@AslanHodges

Watch the complete replay of Michael Langston's FSU football recruiting chat right here:

Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston is answering your questions about Florida State football recruiting tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

Whether you want to hear about the Seminoles' 2021 and 2022 classes in general or have questions about specific prospects and position groups, you won't want to miss this chat.

If you do miss part or all, be sure to check back later for the full replay.

--------

Chat about this story with other FSU fans and get the latest recruiting scoop on the Premium Recruiting Board.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}