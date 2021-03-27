The Florida State football team will hold its second spring scrimmage this morning inside Doak Campbell Stadium at 10 a.m. ET, and Warchant will be providing updates and observations throughout.

The Seminoles' are more than halfway through spring practice, so this should be a great sneak preview for FSU's annual spring game on April 10.

***Follow all the updates right here in our Live Scrimmage Updates Thread***

If you're not yet a Warchant subscriber ... Start your 30-day FREE trial today!