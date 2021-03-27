 Live updates from FSU Football's second spring scrimmage
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-27 07:49:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Live Coverage: FSU football team's second spring scrimmage

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

The Florida State football team will hold its second spring scrimmage this morning inside Doak Campbell Stadium at 10 a.m. ET, and Warchant will be providing updates and observations throughout.

The Seminoles' are more than halfway through spring practice, so this should be a great sneak preview for FSU's annual spring game on April 10.

***Follow all the updates right here in our Live Scrimmage Updates Thread***

If you're not yet a Warchant subscriber ... Start your 30-day FREE trial today!

Receiver Jordan Young hauls in a pass in FSU's first spring football scrimmage.
Receiver Jordan Young hauls in a pass in FSU's first spring football scrimmage. (Kyle Pulek/FSU Sports Information)

--------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}