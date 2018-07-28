SNL: LIVE RECRUITING UPDATES AND NUGGETS

It's finally here.

After months of planning, Willie Taggart and his Florida State coaching staff will host dozens of the nation's top recruits this weekend for their "Saturday Night Live" camp and recruiting event.

The action on the field will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium, and the event is free and open to the public. Taggart's staff held a similar event last year at Oregon and drew several thousand fans. The Seminoles are hoping for a bigger turnout today at Doak.

Along with participating in the two-hour camp, the prospects also will be treated to tours of campus, academic presentations and more.

Check back throughout the day for live updates from the event, including photos, videos, interviews and more.

Gate C will open for fans at 3 p.m., and parking lots around the south end of the stadium (and other adjacent lots) will be open starting at noon.

All Doak Campbell Stadium policies, including the clear bag policy, will be in effect. Concession stands will be open near the seating areas.

In the event of inclement weather, the camp may be moved into FSU’s Indoor Practice Facility and would not be open to the public due to space restrictions.

NOTE: Due to underground construction, cars traveling toward Doak Campbell Stadium on Pensacola Street will be detoured to Gaines Street at Woodward Avenue.

