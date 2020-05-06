News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-06 17:58:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Replay: FSU Football call-in recruiting show w/ Michael Langston

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
Director of Digital Media
@AslanHodges

* NUGGETS: Read Michael's latest nuggets and post-chat summary *

While team activities are on hold, Florida State continues to pursue talent across the country for the class of 2021 and beyond. Michael Langston takes questions starting at 7:05 p.m. from callers and subscribers to discuss the latest recruiting news. A full written wrap-up is available on the Premium Recruiting Board.

Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

--------

Chat about this story with other FSU fans and get the latest recruiting scoop on the Premium Recruiting Board.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}