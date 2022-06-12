Live updates as FSU wraps up busy weekend of recruiting official visits

The Florida State football staff is wrapping up official visits this morning with five high school prospects and one potential college transfer.

Warchant's staff is already on location preparing for interviews with the prospects once their visits are complete and they head back home. Stay connected throughout the day for Live Updates on each of the official visitors.

Also, if you didn't catch it last night, our Michael Langston provided details on the Premium Recruiting Board of everything he's hearing about the visits so far.

Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!

*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play

*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day

*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news