Live Updates: Florida State at Duke

Pretty much of all of Florida State football's historic streaks have come to an end. One of the last ones standing will be put to the test Friday night in Durham.





The Seminoles (1-5, 1-4 in ACC) will look to improve to 23-0 all-time against Duke (5-1, 1-1) in a Friday night game at Duke's Wallace Wade Stadium (7 p.m. on ESPN2). FSU's 22 wins against the Blue Devils are the most without a loss in a series between two Power Four teams in the Poll era (since 1936).





This time, though, could see the Seminoles bring back some sod from Duke's field for the first time as FSU is an underdog to the Blue Devils for the first time. Duke is a three-point favorite over FSU in Friday night's game.





FSU is 22-14 (.611) all-time in Friday night games and won its last Friday game, 45-38 over Florida back in 2022.





With a loss to Duke, FSU would fall to 1-6 for the first time since 1975, the year before Bobby Bowden took over the program as head coach.





Redshirt freshman quarterback Brock Glenn will make his second consecutive start and fourth career start Friday night in Durham. It'll be his first start against a team ranked outside the top 15 in the AP poll. However, Duke's defense should present some challenges. The Blue Devils rank second nationally in tackles for loss (58) and third in yards per pass attempt allowed (4.9).





There are expected to be a few other changes across the starting lineup, including a pair of younger players starting at guard and potentially some shifts at wide receiver and in the secondary.





I'll be on the scene tonight and will have updates during pregame warmups starting around 5 p.m. as well as once the game gets underway at 7 in our live game thread on the Osceola Village forum.