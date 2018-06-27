Wednesday Updates:3:15 p.m. - DL Lloyd Summerall told us that when he was at FSU earlier this year he thought about committing. He decided to wait to visit other schools first. One of his closest relationships is with Odell Haggins, who is from the same area. He plans to go to the FSU SNL event in July. Him and Brandon Gant have talked a lot about FSU and going to the same school.

3:10 p.m. - Linebacker Kalen Deloach will probably take his official visit for the FSU-Florida game in November. Said he might do a silent commitment to by his first game but probably won't go public until after the season.

** Several more updates including the latest on Akeem Dent, Trey Sanders, Jadon Haselwood, Derrick McLendon John Dunmore and more: LIVE Updates for Warchant.com subscribers **