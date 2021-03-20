The Florida State football team is conducting its first scrimmage of the spring this morning at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Warchant's staff is on hand, and we'll be posting live updates and observations throughout the practice, which is scheduled to begin around 10 a.m.

Click here to follow along throughout the scrimmage. We'll also have complete coverage afterward, featuring interviews with head coach Mike Norvell and coordinators.

***Spring practice promo: 50% off + $25 Garnet & Gold eCard with new subscription***