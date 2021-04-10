Mike Norvell and his Florida State football coaches won't be able to have any face-to-face contact with prospects due to NCAA rules, but this still could end up being one of the biggest spring recruiting weekends in school history.

Led by a grassroots effort from 2022 commits Nicco Marchiol and Travis Hunter, as well as some 2021 signees and current players, Florida State is expecting up to 100 or more unofficial visitors for today's spring game.

How impressive is the FSU visitor list?

Earlier this week, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney said, "the quantity and quality of elite talent coming to Tallahassee for that event is one of the best I’ve seen in recent years."

