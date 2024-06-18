For the second time in three days, Florida State baseball's season is on the line Tuesday afternoon.

The eighth-seeded Seminoles (48-16) take on No. 4 seed North Carolina (48-15) in their second consecutive College World Series elimination game Tuesday at 2 p.m. (ESPN) at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. It'll be the first time the conference foes have faced off since 2022 and the second time they have played in the CWS (1989).

FSU leads the all-time series vs. UNC 72-39, but has lost eight of the last 13 games it has played against the Tar Heels.

While FSU hasn't made an official announcement yet, UNC's website has senior lefty Andrew Armstrong (5-0, 6.98 ERA) listed as the Seminoles' projected starting pitcher. It would be his 23rd appearance and ninth start of the season and his first appearance of the NCAA Tournament. He allowed three runs over 1.2 innings in his last appearance vs. Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament, also a start. Armstrong has thrown four-plus innings just twice this season so he's likely more of an opener with FSU piecing together the rest of its pitching performance after however much Armstrong can give FSU.

As head coach Scott Forbes said Saturday, UNC will start junior righty Aidan Haugh in its first elimination game of the CWS. He's got a 4.53 ERA over 51.2 innings and has also made just one appearance in the NCAA Tournament, allowing four runs on five hits over three innings in a regional loss to LSU.

The weather in Omaha today will be worth monitoring. There are winds fluctuating between 17 and 20 miles per hour during the expected game time with chance of rain listed at less than 25% throughout the afternoon. However, that chance of rain is projected to skyrocket to 83% at 5 p.m. Central and 98% at 6 p.m. Essentially, the longer the game goes this afternoon, the worse the chances they will be able to finish it before a storm that is projected to stick around the rest of the day.

I'll be there live in person again today with updates in the lead-up and once the game gets underway in our game thread on the Osceola Village board.